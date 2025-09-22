Pawan Kalyan OG Trailer Released | “They Call Him OG” Movie 2025

The much-awaited trailer of Pawan Kalyan’s “They Call Him OG” is finally here. Fans are buzzing with excitement as the movie gears up to release on 25 September 2025.

Alongside Pawan Kalyan, the film also features Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj in crucial roles. Written and helmed by Sujeeth, OG features music by Thaman S.

Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment, the film showcases stunning cinematography by Ravi K Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, production design by AS Prakash, and editing by Navin Nooli.