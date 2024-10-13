Pawan Kalyan sings for ‘HHVM;’ song to be out soon

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for his first-ever period action film, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1: Sword vs Spirit." Produced on a grand scale, the film promises a unique theatrical experience for audiences. Recently, the team resumed filming after a brief hiatus due to Kalyan's political commitments, featuring an extensive action sequence choreographed by Hollywood veteran Nick Powell, involving around 400-500 artists.

In celebration of Dussehra, the makers revealed that the first single will be released soon, sung by Pawan Kalyan himself in Telugu, while other languages will feature different artists. The film's fierce poster showcases Kalyan aiming three arrows, symbolizing a powerful connection to Goddess Shakti and hinting at a blockbuster at the box office.

Filming is scheduled to recommence on October 14, with completion expected by November 10. "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" follows the legendary outlaw warrior’s struggle against imperialists and oppressors. The cast includes Bollywood star Bobby Deol and leading lady NiddhiAgerwal, alongside Anupam Kher and many others in key roles.

Directed by Jyothi Krishna, the film aims to meet fan expectations through timely updates and thrilling teasers. With cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and music by Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani, the film is produced by A. Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Productions banner and is set to release worldwide on March 28, 2025, in multiple languages.







