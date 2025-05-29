Live
Pawan Kalyan Wraps Dubbing for ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1’ Ahead of June 12 Release
Power Star Pawan Kalyan has completed dubbing for his long-awaited historical action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1: Sword vs. Spirit.
The film is all set for a grand theatrical release on June 12.
With less than two weeks to go, the film team shared an exciting update on social media.
They posted a picture of Pawan Kalyan from the dubbing studio on X (formerly Twitter).
According to the post, the actor started dubbing at 10 PM after finishing his shoot.
He completed the entire dubbing in just four hours.
The team praised his commitment, writing:
“Power Star Pawan Kalyan garu wraps dubbing for ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ with unstoppable focus & fire! ... Get ready for the power storm!”
Fans can now gear up for an action-packed cinematic ride when the film hits theatres on June 12.