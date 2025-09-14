Pawan Kalyan wraps shoot for ‘UBS’; Raashii Khanna shares special moment

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is keeping fans excited with two big-ticket films—They Call Him OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. While OG is locked for release on September 25, 2025, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is still in production but moving ahead briskly.

Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is billed as a cop-action entertainer featuring Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the female leads. Recently, a vibrant song sequence with the star cast was filmed. Actress Raashii Khanna took to social media to share a memorable selfie clicked by Pawan Kalyan himself, capturing the cast, producers, and team members together. Expressing her joy, Raashii wrote, “It’s a wrap for Pawan Kalyan garu for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. It has been amazing sharing this film with him—a true honour and a memory I’ll always cherish.”

With Pawan Kalyan’s portions completed, the remaining scenes involving Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna will be shot in the coming weeks. The project is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, one of the leading production houses in Telugu cinema.

Adding to the anticipation is the musical score by Devi Sri Prasad, who is set to release the film’s first song soon. Given Harish Shankar’s stylish presentation, DSP’s music, and Pawan Kalyan’s larger-than-life persona, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films of 2025. Fans can expect more exciting updates in the days to come.