'Petta' director's next film with Dhanush ready

Karthik Subbaraj, who gave a fresh lease of life to Superstar Rajinikanth with 'Petta' last year is busy with one of the three projects of Dhanush in 2020. While the legend's Sankranti release did not help his appeal from receding a few notches, his son-in-law's ' Pattaas' was a big hit in Tamil as it saw him in a double role in a milieu which was suited to his riffraff image.

Titled 'Jagame Thanthiram', the film would have seen the light of the day in both Tamil and Telugu markets in the first week of this month but for the coronavirus scare. The flick has been promoted as a typical action-thriller which began production in September last year with musical score by Santosh Narayanan.

One of India's envied young talents, 37-year-old Subbaraj has less than 10 films to his credit since his debut in 2012. He is famed for two big hits ' Pizza' and ' Jigar Thanda' which made him a darling of young film aspirants, who wanted to make a career in film direction. His Zee 5 web series production released in 2018 for its bold content also earned him a name for being a trendy director.