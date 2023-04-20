Photo Discussion: Ponniyin Selvan 2 Cast all smiles in Promotions

Here are the stars of Ponniyin Selvan 2 - Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala, posing for a group picture with happy and cheerful smiles on their faces after landing at Kochi airport.

Karthi, who plays the Chola commander Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan in Ponniyin Selvan, shared the picture on his Instagram and wrote, "Machane see u soon (sic)". Local star Jayaram, who plays the spy Nambi, is expected to join the media and fans interaction in Kochi today.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 28 with huge hype and expectations. The first part of this epic Mani Ratnam film was a record-breaking success at the box office and has set the stage for the highly anticipated sequel.