PM Modi Heaps Praises On Tamil Movie Trailer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently busy with the canvassing for Assembly Elections of five states recently took some time off his busy schedule to watch the Tamil trailer of the movie "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect". Photos of the Prime Minister watching this movie along with R Madhavan were shared on social media by Madhavan himself , who is the director of this movie.

"After watching several scenes of this movie, the Prime Minister appreciated and showed his concern for the scientist, Nambi Narayanan. He sympathised over the injustice done to the scientist," stated Madhavan.

The movie "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" is directed by R Madhavan. Narendra Modi responded to the actor's tweet saying, "I was glad to have met you (Madhavan) and talented Nambi. This movie has some valuable content. Everyone should know about this. Our scientists and engineers have made several sacrifices for the sake of the country. I watched a few scenes of this movie."

The movie "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" is based on the life story of a former scientist of ISRO called Nambi Narayanan. Nambi Narayanan was sent to jail after he was falsely implicated in a spy case. He was said to be physically tortured during his stay at the jail. After a thorough investigation by the CBI agency, the Supreme Court passed the judgment that the allegations against the scientist were false. The movie will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, English, and Kannada languages.

The trailer of this movie is already a hit among Cinegoers. The director of this movie, R Madhavan was recently conferred honorary doctorate by D Y Patil Education Society of Kollapur in Maharashtra in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the movie industry.

R Madhavan, who is an MSc in computer science, did his education in Canada, Alberta, and Settler after he was given a student scholarship. R Madhavan expressed his gratitude for honouring him with a doctorate and has said that this will make him act more responsibly in the future.

R Madhavan, who has been serving the cinema industry for the past two decades, has worked in more than sixty movies and has written screenplays for several movies. Besides, he has also acted in a few documentaries and several web series.



