Ponniyan Selvan 2 Movie Leaked Online on Movierulz and Tamilrockers other Torrent sites

The team behind the historic saga Ponniyin Selvan is back with the sequel, featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, and Karthi. The first part of the film was a major success at the box office, and the sequel is highly anticipated. However, questions arise whether it is heading in the right direction.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 received mixed reviews upon its release in September 2022. Despite this, the film surprised everyone by grossing over 450 crores worldwide and became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films ever. The majority of its business was driven by Tamil Nadu and overseas markets.

The latest release " Ponniyin Selvan 2 " featuring Akhil Akkineni, has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy as notorious websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Tamilmv, and Filmyzilla have leaked the film online. These websites have been causing significant damage to the entertainment industry for years by illegally releasing high-profile projects in HD quality. Despite the industry's efforts and legal actions, these websites persist in operating and frequently change their domain extensions in order to evade detection.