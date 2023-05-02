Live
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
- Tollywood Blockbuster 'Balagam' Announces World Television Premiere Date
Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mani Ratnam's Film Surpasses Rs 200 Cr Worldwide
The second weekend of Mani Ratnam's epic drama film Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been successful as it collected a decent total of Rs 80 crore in its opening...
The second weekend of Mani Ratnam's epic drama film Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been successful as it collected a decent total of Rs 80 crore in its opening three days in theaters, and passed the crucial first Monday test by registering a double-digit collection on day four. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 24 crore on its fourth day, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 105.02 crore and crossing the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.
The film has been receiving a positive response in the Tamil-speaking belt of the country, with an occupancy rate of 58.04% on Monday, while in the Hindi-speaking belt, it recorded an occupancy rate of 14.21%. Worldwide, the film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark, and with no competition in sight and good word of mouth, it is expected to continue growing in the coming days. Actor Chiyaan Vikram, who plays the role of Aditha Karikalan in the movie, shared his excitement on Twitter. Critics have praised the film, with one reviewer noting that the second part is better cinema and superior to its first part, as the filmmaker is more faithful to his craft than to the written material.