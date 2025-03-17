Live
Pooja exudes grace and glamour
Pooja Hegde mesmerized fans as she bloomed like a delicate pink rose in a breathtaking traditional ensemble. The actress radiated elegance in a sleeveless blouse paired with a flowing lehenga and a sheer dupatta, perfectly complemented by the golden sunlight that accentuated her effortless charm.
Adding a bold contrast, Pooja accessorized her look with a dazzling blue necklace and matching earrings, proving once again her impeccable sense of style. The stunning combination of grace and boldness made her stand out, capturing everyone’s attention.
With every twirl, she looked like poetry in motion, effortlessly stealing hearts. If beauty were a contest, Pooja Hegde just claimed the crown, leaving everyone else trailing behind!
