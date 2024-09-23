  • Menu
Pooja Hegde dazzles in backless blue gown

Pooja Hegde dazzles in backless blue gown
Dusky beauty Pooja Hegde is turning heads once again with her breathtaking looks.

Dusky beauty Pooja Hegde is turning heads once again with her breathtaking looks. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a series of stunning images from her latest photoshoot, where she steals the spotlight in a netted backless blue gown.

Styled with a chic high bun and bold, glossy makeup, Pooja exudes confidence and elegance as she poses on a plush sofa. Her captivating presence and striking outfit have fans buzzing, reinforcing her status as a fashion icon.

On the professional front, Pooja is currently busy filming for the highly anticipated movie Deva, co-starring Shahid Kapoor. With her charm and talent, audiences are eagerly awaiting her upcoming projects. Stay tuned for more updates on this rising star!

