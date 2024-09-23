Pooja Hegde dazzles in backless blue gown

Dusky beauty Pooja Hegde is turning heads once again with her breathtaking looks. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a series of stunning images from her latest photoshoot, where she steals the spotlight in a netted backless blue gown.

Styled with a chic high bun and bold, glossy makeup, Pooja exudes confidence and elegance as she poses on a plush sofa. Her captivating presence and striking outfit have fans buzzing, reinforcing her status as a fashion icon.

On the professional front, Pooja is currently busy filming for the highly anticipated movie Deva, co-starring Shahid Kapoor. With her charm and talent, audiences are eagerly awaiting her upcoming projects. Stay tuned for more updates on this rising star!