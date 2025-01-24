  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Pooja Hegde dominates with her fashion sense

Pooja Hegde dominates with her fashion sense
x
Highlights

Pooja Hegde is undoubtedly the talk of the town as she gears up for the release of her highly anticipated Bollywood film Deva, where she will share screen space with heartthrob Shahid Kapoor.

Pooja Hegde is undoubtedly the talk of the town as she gears up for the release of her highly anticipated Bollywood film Deva, where she will share screen space with heartthrob Shahid Kapoor. The actress has been making waves with her impeccable fashion sense and stunning looks, and her latest promotional outfit is turning heads across the nation.

For her recent promotional appearance, Pooja sported a chic khaki sleeveless top paired with matching pants and an oversized jacket, exuding both confidence and grace. The outfit was completed with a golden chain that added an extra touch of elegance, while her glossy makeup and bold pink lipstick enhanced her sizzling look. The actress is undoubtedly setting the screen on fire with her effortless charm and poise.

But Pooja’s professional commitments don’t stop with Deva. She’s also busy preparing for her Tamil movie projects, Retro and Thalapathy 69, further showcasing her versatility as an actress. With an ever-growing fanbase and a packed schedule, Pooja is sure to continue dominating the entertainment industry with her glamour, talent, and undeniable star power. Fans can’t wait to see what she has in store next!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick