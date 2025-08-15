Pooja Hegde in talks for Nithiin’s upcoming sports drama!

After a long gap from Telugu cinema, Pooja Hegde is set to return in style. The actress, who will be seen sizzling in a special song titled Monica in Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie—slated for a grand release on August 14, 2025—is now reportedly in talks to play the lead in Nithiin’s upcoming sports drama.

Nithiin, whose recent outings like Thammudu and Robinhood failed to make a mark at the box office, is lining up exciting projects to bounce back. He is currently working on Yellamma with Balagam director Venu Yeldandi and another film with acclaimed filmmaker Vikram Kumar.

Industry sources suggest that the Vikram Kumar project is likely to be titled Swaari, with Nithiin playing the role of a horse rider—a premise that promises a fresh and dynamic cinematic experience. If finalized, Pooja Hegde will star as the female lead, marking her first collaboration with Nithiin since Ishq, which was a major hit and cemented the actor-director duo’s success.

Fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation from the makers, as the combination of Nithiin, Pooja Hegde, and Vikram Kumar’s storytelling is already generating buzz. The project is expected to begin filming soon, adding another exciting title to Tollywood’s upcoming slate.