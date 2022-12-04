Pooja Hegde remembers 'Cirkus' cast making her 'tum with laughter

Actress Pooja Hegde, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming comedy movie 'Cirkus', has shared that the film and her co-actors made her feel at home. The actress can be seen decked up in the 1960s-era Bollywood fashion in the trailer of the movie which was released recently.

The actress shared that the film will bring much respite to the already struggling Hindi film industry which didn't have a great run at the box-office this year. 'Cirkus' is directed by Rohit Shetty, who has an excellent track record at the box-office.

She said, "'Cirkus' is the ideal film to round up this stunning year. It is an out-and-out family entertainer. I always looked forward to going back the following day since Ranveer, Rohit Sir and the entire cast were so hilarious and humble on set."

She further mentioned, "This has been a family production in a way. Even though I was a new entrant I just felt at home. This movie is extremely special to all of us. It is from our hearts to yours."

'Cirkus' also stars Ranveer Singh, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee, Siddharth Jadhav, and Ashwini Kalsekar. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 23, 2022.

Meanwhile, Pooja also has 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' in the pipeline in which she stars opposite Salman Khan, and the tentatively titled 'SSMB28' opposite Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.