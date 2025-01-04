Pooja Hegde talks transformation and versatility in her acting journey

Actress Pooja Hegde, known for her diverse roles in both South Indian and Hindi cinema, recently opened up about her approach to acting, describing it as a continuous journey of transformation. With her upcoming film Deva on the horizon, the actress emphasized that her career has always been about pushing boundaries and embracing the challenge of evolving with every role she takes on.

Pooja made a memorable debut in Hindi cinema with Mohenjo Daro, where she portrayed a village girl, showcasing her natural ability to adapt to unconventional and complex characters. Over the years, she has become a symbol of versatility, seamlessly transitioning between roles that range from the simple and charming to the glamorous and powerful.

Her career took a significant turn when visionary director Karthik Subbaraj cast her in Retro, a film that reimagined her image and showcased her in a completely new light. Known for his bold and unconventional storytelling, Subbaraj allowed Pooja to explore a more complex, glamorous persona, further establishing her as one of the industry’s most dynamic performers.

Reflecting on her career, Pooja shared, “For me, acting has always been about transformation. I want to push boundaries and challenge myself with every role. It’s not just about looking the part but living it in every frame. I am grateful for the opportunities that have come my way, and I can’t wait to explore even more diverse roles.”

What sets Pooja apart is her commitment to authenticity. She embodies each character with a perfect blend of vulnerability and magnetism, making her one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry today.

In addition to her exciting projects, Pooja also gave fans a glimpse into her camaraderie with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan. The two are set to star together in David Dhawan's upcoming film, tentatively titled Hai Jawani TohIshq Hona Hai. On Instagram, Pooja shared a fun picture with Varun, captioning it with, “This duo is dreaming of bread,” sparking curiosity and excitement among her followers. Fans are eagerly awaiting this new pairing and what promises to be another memorable performance from the talented actress.















