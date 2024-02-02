Poonam Pandey Dies Due to Cervical Cancer: Insights into this cancer variant and what you should know

In a startling Instagram update Friday morning, the team of actor-model Poonam Pandey confirmed her unexpected demise at the age of 32 following a battle with cervical cancer. The announcement left her fans in disbelief, with many questioning whether the account had been compromised and the post was a prank, given that her most recent Instagram activity showcased her at a party in Goa just three days prior.

The passing of Poonam Pandey has prompted discussions about cervical health, highlighting the significance of prioritizing reproductive well-being. Health experts are emphasizing the importance of safeguarding one's reproductive system and advocating for proactive measures to ensure overall reproductive wellness.

We spoke to Dr Sneha Kommineni, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, and she says, “Persistent infections with high-risk strains of human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection, are the primary cause of most cervical cancers. The alarming prevalence of cervical cancer is

largely attributed to a lack of public awareness about its symptoms, social stigma surrounding the disease, and delayed diagnoses. It is very important to break down societal stigmas and promote improved genital hygiene.”

Sneha Kommineni shares, “Having first sexual intercourse at an early age, having many sexual partners, giving birth to three or more children, smoking cigarettes (this produces chemicals that can damage cervical cells), using oral contraceptives and being infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), the virus that causes AIDS are some of the most common causes of Cervical Cancer.”



“Embracing a healthy lifestyle, which includes refraining from smoking, maintaining a balanced weight, and exercising caution in sexual relationships, can significantly lower the risk of health issues. Timely detection is crucial, and this involves routine screenings such as Pap tests starting at the age of 30,” says Dr Sneha Kommineni.

Cervical cancer, a significant health concern affecting many individuals globally, often begins without noticeable symptoms. However, as it progresses, it may manifest signs that warrant attention. Recognizing the symptoms early is crucial for timely intervention and effective treatment.

Common Symptoms of Cervical Cancer:

Vaginal Bleeding: Occurs after intercourse, between periods, or after menopause.

Changes in Menstrual Bleeding: Menstrual bleeding becomes heavier and lasts longer than usual.

Vaginal Discharge: Watery, bloody discharge with a foul odor may be present.

Pelvic Pain: Discomfort or pain in the pelvic region, particularly during intercourse.

Treatment Options for Cervical Cancer:

Cervical cancer is approached with various treatment modalities tailored to the specific type and stage of the cancer.

Surgery: A surgical approach involves the removal of cancerous tissue through an operation. This method is employed to eliminate localized tumors and prevent further spread.

Chemotherapy: This treatment utilizes special medications designed to either shrink or eliminate cancer cells. These drugs can be administered orally as pills, intravenously, or through a combination of both.

Radiation Therapy: High-energy rays, akin to X-rays, are employed to target and destroy cancer cells. Radiation therapy is effective in both localized and advanced cases, contributing to a comprehensive treatment strategy.

Understanding the symptoms of cervical cancer and seeking medical attention when necessary is crucial for early detection and better treatment outcomes. Routine screenings and awareness play a vital role in the timely identification of potential issues.

The medical community emphasizes the importance of educating individuals about cervical cancer, its symptoms, and available treatment options. Early diagnosis significantly improves the chances of successful treatment and recovery.

Individuals experiencing any of the mentioned symptoms or concerned about their cervical health are encouraged to consult with healthcare professionals promptly. Regular screenings, such as Pap tests, are essential for early detection and proactive management.

As we strive to create a healthier and more informed society, it is imperative to raise awareness about cervical cancer, dispel myths, and promote regular health check-ups for early detection and intervention.