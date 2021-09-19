'Potluck' celebrates togetherness, says Director Rajshree Ojha

As her debut web series 'Potluck' gets critical acclaim, director Rajshree Ojha says that her story is intended to celebrate modern family values and the very idea of togetherness.

Talking about the show, Rajshree said, "Family plays an integral part in every individual's life and with Potluck we have tried to portray that very sentiment. Every character of the Shastri family defines and enacts the true meaning of a family."

"In these crazy times, we all came together and tried to bring a smile to the audiences' face, which is the best medicine. We are all very happy for the praise the series has been garnering from the critics and the audiences alike," Ojha added.

The show, released on Sony Liv, and features Jatin Sial, Kitu Gidwani, Shikha Talsania, Cyrus Sahukar, Ira Dubey, Harman Singha, Saloni Khanna and Siddhant Karnick.

As the show was shot during the pandemic under the 'new normalcy' sharing more insight, Rajshree said, "We shot in a bio-bubble and the experience was completely different."

"We have become friends, living together, everyone in the cast was looking after each other. Everything happened to be in a single room, and everyone ate together at every meal. There was a lot of conversation. This bonding eventually went on to be liked by the audiences too."