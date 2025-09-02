  • Menu
Power Star Pawan Kalyan Birthday Wishes from Sony Music South | They Call Him OG

Celebrate Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s birthday with Sony Music South’s special video. Learn about his upcoming Telugu film "They Call Him OG" and join the wishes!

Today is Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. To celebrate, Sony Music South made a short 59-second video to send him their best wishes.

Pawan Kalyan is a popular actor and politician loved by many. The video shows how special he is to his fans.

He will also star in a new Telugu movie called "They Call Him OG", a gangster action film directed by Sujeeth.

The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan.

