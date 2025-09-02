Live
- Top 5 Movies Releasing on OTT in September 2025 | Netflix & Prime Video
- Apple iOS 18.7 Update: Security Fixes for Older iPhones Coming Soon
- ‘Restore normalcy’: HC fumes as Maratha quota protestors choke Mumbai roads
- Realme 15T India Launch: Massive 7000mAh Battery & Stunning Dual 50MP Cameras at a Great Price!
- Realme 15T Launched in India: 7,000mAh Battery and 5G Power at Mid-Range Price
- Apple iPhone 17 Launch: Older iPhone & Apple Watch Models to Be Discontinued
- Common Menopause Myths Women Should Stop Believing
- Saiyaara to Stream on This OTT Platform from September 12
- BRS Protests Against Congress' Ghosh Commission in Wanaparthy
- Dr. Rajendra Prasad Released "Constable" trailer
Power Star Pawan Kalyan Birthday Wishes from Sony Music South | They Call Him OG
Highlights
Celebrate Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s birthday with Sony Music South’s special video. Learn about his upcoming Telugu film "They Call Him OG" and join the wishes!
Today is Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. To celebrate, Sony Music South made a short 59-second video to send him their best wishes.
Pawan Kalyan is a popular actor and politician loved by many. The video shows how special he is to his fans.
He will also star in a new Telugu movie called "They Call Him OG", a gangster action film directed by Sujeeth.
The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan.
Next Story