Power Star Pawan Kalyan Birthday Wishes from Sony Music South | They Call Him OG

Today is Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. To celebrate, Sony Music South made a short 59-second video to send him their best wishes.

Pawan Kalyan is a popular actor and politician loved by many. The video shows how special he is to his fans.

He will also star in a new Telugu movie called "They Call Him OG", a gangster action film directed by Sujeeth.

The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan.