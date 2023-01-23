Prabhas additionally checking out at Sankranthi 2024 opening?

Sankranthi 2024 is shaping up to be a highly-anticipated release season for Telugu cinema, with multiple big-budget films set to premiere at this time. The latest news suggests that Prabhas's current film project with director Maruthi is also being considered for a release during the Sankranthi season.

The film, which is described as a horror comedy loaded with entertaining elements, is thought to be well-suited for the Sankranthi audience. The makers believe that the Sankranthi season would be the optimal release window for the movie. The final decision on the release date for the film is expected to be announced soon. With Prabhas's star power and Maruthi's direction, this film is highly awaited by the audience and is expected to be a blockbuster hit.