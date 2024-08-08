Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore to Wayanad Landslide Relief Fund

Rebel star Prabhas has once again shown his immense generosity by stepping up to support the victims of the devastating landslides in Wayanad, Kerala. In a commendable act of philanthropy, Prabhas has donated a staggering Rs 2 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund, making him the largest individual donor among celebrities for this tragic event.

The landslides, which have claimed the lives of approximately 400 people, have caused widespread devastation in Wayanad. As the death toll continues to rise and rescue operations persist, the scale of the tragedy has prompted an outpouring of support from across the film industry. While many celebrities have contributed to the relief efforts, Prabhas's substantial donation stands out for its significance.

In addition to Prabhas, other prominent figures from the Telugu film industry have also made notable contributions. Megastar Chiranjeevi has announced a generous aid package, while Ram Charan and Allu Arjun have also extended their support. Allu Arjun donated Rs 25 lakhs, and Chiranjeevi's aid amounts to several crores.

The response from the Malayalam and Tamil film industries has been equally robust. Mammootty and his son Dulquer Salmaan contributed Rs 50 lakhs, while Fahad Fazil added Rs 25 lakhs to the relief fund. Suriya, Jyothika, and Karthi collectively donated Rs 50 lakhs, showcasing a unified effort from the regional film fraternities.

To streamline the collection of donations, the Kerala Chief Minister's Office has established the ‘Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.’ The office has been actively posting updates on social media, providing information on how individuals and organizations can contribute to the relief efforts, including the bank account details for donations.