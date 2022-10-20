Prabhas joins test shoot for Maruthi film

Prabhas has joined for a test shoot for an untitled film to be helmed by director Maruthi. Prabhas, who was on a break, returned to his work. He lost his father-figure Krishnam Rajurecently. To come out of this bereavement, Prabhas is back to work. The film's actual shoot is going to begin in November.

It is heard that Prabhas has allotted dates for Maruthis' film every month and expected to wrap up the film is expected to be completed in 5 to 6 months and it will have a decent post-production work. The film is touted to be a horror-comedy. Malavika Mohanan, of "Master" fame, has come onboard to play the female lead opposite Prabhas.

According to sources, the makers are aiming to release this film after "Salaar". If all goes well, Prabhas – Maruthi film will also have a multi-lingual release. The makers are contemplating to dub and release the film in other languages given Prabhas' market. People Media Factory, who scored success with "Karthikeya 2", are planning a big scale making for this film and release it widely.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will simultaneously shoot for Nag Ashwin's "Project K" with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. He is yet to complete the shoot of Prashant Neel's "Salaar".