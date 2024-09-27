Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ to screen at BIFF

Prabhas’ mythological sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, has achieved monumental success, grossing over Rs. 1000 crore at the global box office. The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles, has now reached another milestone.

The makers have confirmed that Kalki 2898 AD will be screened at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival(BIFF). The screenings are scheduled for October 8th and 9th, adding a new feather to the film’s already impressive cap.

After its box office rampage, Kalki 2898 AD continues to make waves in the global film circuit. Swapna Dutt, one of the producers, also announced exciting news for fans—the second part of Kalki is set to go on floors in 2025, with a planned release in 2028.

Santhosh Narayanan serves as the music director for this cinematic spectacle, which also features Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Shobana, Pasupathy, and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles.

With its dynamic storyline and stellar cast, Kalki 2898 AD has not only dominated box office records but is now making its mark on the international stage, solidifying its place as a monumental film in Indian cinema.



