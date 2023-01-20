Prabhas, Prashanth Neel to collaborate indeed after 'Salaar'

Director Prashanth Neel and actor Prabhas will be working together again after the success of their film "Salaar." According to rumors in the Telugu film industry, the upcoming project is going to be titled "Ravanam." Now, the producer Dil Raju has confirmed that the project is in development, but it won't go into production right away as Prabhas has several other projects lined up.

In an interview with a TV channel, Dil Raju said, "We are focusing on larger-than-life content and stories for VFX-based films are being readied. We have a story named Jatayu by Indraganti Mohana Krishna, and Vishwambara by Sailesh Kolanu of HIT-fame and have finalised Prashanth Neel's Ravanam. I'm looking forward to such stories now.

In addition to "Adipurush," Prabhas also has several other upcoming projects, including "Salaar" directed by Prashanth Neel, "Project K" directed by Nag Ashwin, a directorial film by Maruthi and "Spirit" directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It seems that once he finishes his current commitments, he will move on to work with Prashanth Neel again.

