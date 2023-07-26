Prabhas returns to India after a long trip

Live
- Bangladesh's dengue death toll hits 201
- Rains continue to lash Vizag
- Samsung unlocks new era of foldables, launches new Galaxy watch, tablets
- Petrol is cheaper than Tomatoes, Green chillies bring tears in Tirupati
- Sai Dharam Tej says about his experiences of ‘Bro’
- Karnataka minister and TTD EO review the progress of the pilgrim complex works
- TS agriculture delegation meets Prof Swaminathan
- TSRTC introduces T9-30 ticket, passengers can travel 30 km radius for 12 hours
- Indian Navy Quiz G20 THINQ
- Moderate to heavy rains lash AP
Pan-Indian actor Prabhas, who received mixed reviews for his latest outing “Adipurush,” is set to make a comeback with his upcoming movies “Salaar,” “Kalki 2898 AD,” and a film with Maruthi in the coming months. Fans have high expectations from these movies.
As per the latest update, the actor has returned to Hyderabad this morning after spending 50 days in the USA. He had left the country before the release of “Adipurush” and has now returned to India after undergoing minor knee surgery.
He also attended the presentation of his sci-fi movie “Kalki 2898 AD” at the San Diego Comic-Con. Prabhas is expected to resume shooting for “Kalki 2898 AD” soon.
