Prabhas returns to India after a long trip

Pan-Indian actor Prabhas, who received mixed reviews for his latest outing “Adipurush,” is set to make a comeback with his upcoming movies “Salaar,” “Kalki 2898 AD,” and a film with Maruthi in the coming months. Fans have high expectations from these movies.

As per the latest update, the actor has returned to Hyderabad this morning after spending 50 days in the USA. He had left the country before the release of “Adipurush” and has now returned to India after undergoing minor knee surgery.

He also attended the presentation of his sci-fi movie “Kalki 2898 AD” at the San Diego Comic-Con. Prabhas is expected to resume shooting for “Kalki 2898 AD” soon.