Prabhas’ ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Cease Fire’ marks first anniv.

One year after its release, Prabhas' high-octane action thriller Salaar: Part 1 - Cease Fire continues to dominate headlines. Released worldwide on December 22, 2023, the film shattered box office records, grossing nearly Rs 700 crores globally and entering the prestigious Rs 500 crore club within just six days of its release.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film captivated audiences with Prabhas’ powerful performance, intense action sequences, and commanding screen presence. The movie also created history by trending for over 300 days on Disney Plus Hotstar, a feat that further solidified its success and cultural impact.

The film stars Prabhas in the titular role, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing a key supporting character and Shruti Haasan portraying the female lead. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 - Cease Fire was crafted as a mass entertainer with large-scale action sequences and gripping storytelling, appealing to a wide audience across India.

As the film celebrates its milestone anniversary, fans have taken to social media, sharing posters and memories from the film. Meanwhile, the production of Salaar 2: Shouryanga Parvam is already underway, with Prabhas set to reprise his iconic role in the highly anticipated sequel.

