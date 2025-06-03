  • Menu
Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Gets Release Date and Teaser Update: Fans Excited Again

Highlights

The teaser will come out on December 16, 2025. The movie faced delays due to Prabhas' injury.

Prabhas has signed many films recently. One of them is a horror-comedy called The Raja Saab. The film is directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory.

Most of the shooting was done, but the film was delayed. The production company faced financial problems, so they paused filming for months. Later, Prabhas injured his knee while working on another film called Fauji. This caused even more delay.

Fans were waiting for updates, and now they have some good news. The makers have announced that The Raja Saab will release on December 5, 2025. The teaser will be out on December 16, 2025.

Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal play the lead roles. Music is being composed by Thaman.

Fans of Prabhas are excited again. The film is now one of the most awaited movies of 2025.




