Prabhas's Salaar Movie OTT Rights Sold for Record Price

"Salaar," the highly anticipated film starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, is generating immense buzz among fans. The action-packed drama is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 22nd in a grand spectacle.

Exciting news surfaced recently, revealing that Netflix has secured the OTT rights for "Salaar" at an impressive price. The streaming giant, Netflix, struck a lucrative deal with the film's production house, Hombale Films, acquiring the rights for a staggering 160 crores. This deal stands as the highest-ever for any Prabhas film, setting new records in the industry.

In this action-packed extravaganza, Shruti Haasan takes on the role of the female lead, while Prithviraj portrays the menacing antagonist. As the anticipation continues to build, fans can expect a visual treat when the film makes its grand debut on the silver screen on December 22nd. Stay tuned for an unforgettable cinematic experience with "Salaar."

