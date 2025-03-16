Pradeep Machiraju’s ‘AkkadaAmmayiIkkadaAbbayi’ locks April 11 release date

After making an impressive debut with 30 RojulloPreminchadam Ela, popular TV anchor-turned-actor Pradeep Machiraju is set to return with his much-awaited second film, AkkadaAmmayiIkkadaAbbayi. Directed by the Nitin–Bharath duo, the film blends romance, family drama, and rural action to offer a wholesome entertainer.

The film stars Deepika Pilli as the female lead, marking an exciting on-screen pairing. Backed by Monks & Monkeys banner, the film is expected to appeal to both youth and family audiences.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have officially announced that AkkadaAmmayiIkkadaAbbayi will hit theaters worldwide on April 11, making it one of the big releases of the summer. The release date poster, featuring Pradeep and Deepika being chased by a gang, has further piqued curiosity.

The film has already gained attention, with the first look and two released singles receiving a highly positive response. The supporting cast includes Vennela Kishore, Satya, and Getup Srinu, with MN Balreddy handling cinematography and KodatiPavankalyan serving as the editor. Sandeep Bolla has penned the story and dialogues, while AsishtejaPulala is the production designer.With the release date locked, the team is gearing up for intensive promotions, promising a fun-filled cinematic experience this summer.