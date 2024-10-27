Prakash Raj, Rashi Khanna, Sai Durgha Tej, and Gowthami at ABP Summit 2024

The ABP Network's Southern Rising Summit 2024 saw an array of notable figures from politics, cinema, and society gather in Hyderabad on October 25 to celebrate the South's unique impact on India's progress. This year’s theme, Coming of Age: Identity, Inspiration, Impact, underscored the achievements and challenges of the region as it forges new paths forward.

Prakash Raj: A Journey of Resilience and Advocacy







Actor Prakash Raj captivated the audience with his discussion on his diverse career and advocacy, addressing politics, social media, and personal loss. Known for his dynamic performances in films like Singham and Wanted, he spoke about staying active on social media, saying, “Because I’m alive,” attributing his inspiration to early influences in Karnataka's theatre scene.



Reflecting on the tragic loss of journalist and mentor Gauri Lankesh, he expressed his commitment to free speech, saying, “I buried her, but I felt I was planting her spirit in others. If you silence one voice, a stronger voice will rise.” Raj also discussed the profound impact of losing his child, which, he said, reinforced his sense of responsibility and resilience.

The actor voiced concerns about rising intolerance and political division in India, explaining that he seeks a balanced approach free from extreme ideologies. On his exclusion by the Telugu film industry, he acknowledged past controversies but expressed hope for change.

Raashii Khanna: From IAS Aspirant to Cinema Star







Actress Raashii Khanna shared her transformative journey from aspiring IAS officer to acclaimed actor. Despite excelling academically, Khanna felt life led her down a different path. “I wanted stability,” she said, “but fate had other plans.” Now a respected actress, she noted the industry’s instability, describing acting as “the most insecure job in the world.”



Khanna, who draws strength from her supportive parents, has embraced her career’s unpredictability, highlighting her dedication to her craft and gratitude for opportunities across various film industries.

Sai Durgha Tej: Overcoming Adversity and Embracing Legacy







Telugu actor Sai Durgha Tej spoke candidly about a life-altering motorcycle accident in 2021, which led him to add his mother’s name to his own as an acknowledgment of her unwavering support. Reflecting on the incident, he shared, “It felt like a rebirth,” explaining how his mother helped him regain his voice and stability. The experience, he said, strengthened his bond with family and deepened his respect for life’s fleeting nature.







Tej also discussed his cinematic journey, particularly his mentorship under his maternal uncle, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. He expressed gratitude for the lessons learned from Kalyan, who guided him through rigorous training to prepare for acting.



Actress Gowthami: She shared powerful insights on age discrimination and its impact on people, especially women in the film industry, at a recent event. Reflecting on the growing pressures society places on looking youthful, Gowthami spoke about how aging has been transformed from a natural process into something people often dread, fearing judgment and marginalization.

She highlighted the double standards in society, especially for women, where aging is frequently met with criticism. She pointed out that while men often continue to receive substantial roles and respect as they age, women face a contrasting reality in which their career opportunities and visibility diminish. "Aging should be seen as a natural part of life, but it has unfortunately become something people fear, especially in the film industry," she observed, emphasizing the need for a shift in perspective.





Moreover, Gowthami’s talk touched upon the deeper, often unseen struggles that women in cinema face as they grow older. She shared personal insights into how this pressure can affect one’s self-worth, career choices, and personal life, noting that this isn’t just an industry problem but a societal one.



Her speech resonated with many in attendance, leaving the audience with a message that aging gracefully and authentically should be celebrated, not judged. Gowthami called for a supportive environment where women in film – and all walks of life – are valued for their experience, wisdom, and contributions at every stage of life.

Summit’s Broader Impact

The Southern Rising Summit 2024, initially launched in Chennai in 2023, continues to foster dialogue on the South’s economic, cultural, and political landscape. With luminaries like Prakash Raj, Raashii Khanna, and Sai Durgha Tej sharing their life stories and aspirations, the summit highlighted the evolving identity of South India and inspired attendees to envision a future rooted in inclusivity, resilience, and cultural pride.