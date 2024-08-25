Live
- Tripura flood situation further improves; 1.17 lakh people still in 525 relief camps
- Maharaja Trophy T20: Chethan powers Bengaluru Blasters to 56-run win against Mysore Warriors
- Telegram CEO's arrest assault on basic human rights: Edward Snowden
- Ghulam Nabi Azad fields 13 candidates for first phase of J&K elections
- Aditi, Diksha will return stronger to Women's Open next year, Korea’s Jiyai Shin leads
- Teej Festival is a Symbol of Tribal Tradition - Collector Badavath Santosh
- Bolisetty Satyanarayana Calls for HYDRA-Like Law in AP
- Purandeswari Calls for Mandatory Safety Audits Across Andhra Pradesh Industries
- One Day, Many Resignations: Parvathy Thiruvothu's Post Adds to the Drama
- Russian Cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov Meets AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
Pranitha reflects the joy of motherhood in pregnancy photoshoot
Pranitha Subhash is glowing with joy in her latest pregnancy photoshoot as she eagerly awaits the arrival of her second child. The actress looks absolutely stunning in a flowy white frock that beautifully highlights her growing baby bump. Complemented by her open hair and a soft pink lipstick, Pranitha exudes elegance and grace.
The photos capture the mom-to-be posing with poise, her hands delicately adorned with golden bangles, adding a touch of tradition to her look. Her radiant smile and serene expression perfectly reflect the joy and anticipation of motherhood. Pranitha’s pregnancy photoshoot is a beautiful celebration of her natural beauty and the magical journey of bringing new life into the world.
