Prasanth Varma breaks silence on controversy with PrimeShow Entertainment

Filmmaker Prasanth Varma, known for his innovative storytelling, has finally addressed the ongoing controversy involving him and PrimeShow Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The director issued an official press note, setting the record straight and urging media outlets to act responsibly in reporting the matter.

In his statement, Prasanth expressed disappointment over the way certain media platforms and social channels have been circulating “selective and incomplete” information about the issue. He described such reporting as misleading and unprofessional, emphasizing that it distorts the facts of the ongoing dispute.

Clarifying the legal standing of the case, Prasanth explained that the matter between him and the production company is currently under review before the Telugu Film Chamber and the Telugu Film Directors’ Association. Since the issue is sub judice, he appealed to everyone to let the designated forums handle it rather than turning it into a trial by media.





Firmly dismissing the accusations made against him, the director said, “All the allegations against me are false, baseless, and retaliatory.” He further urged media houses and online platforms to refrain from sharing unverified or speculative content until an official resolution is announced.

With this statement, Prasanth Varma aims to put an end to misinformation and allow the due process to take its course, while fans and the industry await clarity on the controversy.