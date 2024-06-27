Prithviraj Sukumaran Adds New Luxury Porsche to His Car Collection

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran needs no special introduction. As a star hero and producer in the South, he has earned a fan base across India, reaching up to the North. Recently, he gained even more popularity among Telugu audiences with his role in Salaar. His international acclaim grew with Aadu, making him a familiar name worldwide. Now, he is on a roll with a series of successes and has recently added a brand new luxury car to his collection—a new Porsche model valued at around Rs. 3 crores.

The purchase of this luxury car was shared on social media, with videos showcasing Prithviraj speaking to Porsche India representatives, receiving the car keys, and driving the car for the first time. This video quickly went viral. His wife, Supriya Menon, was also present during this special moment. Prithviraj's car gallery already boasts impressive models like the Lamborghini, Tata Safari, Mini Cooper, and another Porsche. This latest addition is yet another testament to his love for high-end automobiles.

Prithviraj is currently busy with multiple film projects. In Malayalam cinema, he is working on L2: Empuraan, the sequel to Lucifer. Not only is he acting in this film, but he is also directing it. The production has taken the crew to various locations, including Kerala, New Delhi, Ladakh, the USA, the UK, and currently Gujarat.

His recent film ‘Aadujeevitham’ has been a massive success, collecting around Rs. 150 crores during its theatrical run. Released on March 28, it has become one of the highest-grossing films in the Malayalam industry. ‘Aadujeevitham’ reached the milestone of Rs. 100 crores in record time, becoming the first Malayalam film to do so.

The movie, based on a real-life incident, is an adaptation of the novel Aadu Kiyavan (Goat Days) by Benjamin. Directed by Blessy, it tells the life story of Najeeb, a Malayali youth who went to an Arab country in search of a livelihood. The film portrays the hardships he faced in the desert, bringing his struggles to the screen. Prithviraj's powerful performance in the lead role, alongside Amala Paul as his wife, has been highly praised. The shooting of this movie spanned over 16 years, culminating in its release in March this year.