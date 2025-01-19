Priyadarshi’s ‘Premante’ gets announced with grand launch

Actor Priyadarshi is all set to star in an exciting new project titled Premante, with an impressive team backing the film. The movie, produced by Rana Daggubati, Jhanvi Narang, and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, features a strong ensemble cast, including Anandi and popular anchor Suma Kanakala, who is making her significant debut in a major role after being impressed by the script.

Directed by Navneeth Sriram, Premante marks Jhanvi Narang's first venture into production, following her recognition as a recipient of the prestigious Times Power Women 2024 award. The film is being produced under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (SVCLLP) with Spirit Media presenting it. Narayan Das Narang also extends his blessings to the project.

The film's title and first poster were revealed today, showcasing a serene city night setting with two tea cups placed on a terrace. The intriguing tagline, "Thrill-u Praptirasthu," hints at the excitement and thrills that the film promises to offer its audience.

The movie was launched with a grand pooja ceremony, attended by the team and special guests. Rana Daggubati sounded the clapboard, while Sandeep Reddy Vanga switched on the camera for the muhurtham shot, marking the beginning of production.

With Premante, Jhanvi Narang embarks on her journey into content-driven cinema, supported by industry stalwart Rana Daggubati. The film promises to be a technically advanced project, with cinematography by Vishwanath Reddy, music by Leon James, and editing by Anwar Ali, ensuring a top-notch cinematic experience.