Priyanka Mohan gives an update on ‘OG’

Pawan Kalyan’s highly anticipated action drama They Call Him OG, directed by Sujeeth, is nearing completion, with only a few days of shooting left. The film stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead, and she recently shared her excitement about being part of this major project.

Attending a public event, Priyanka expressed that working with Pawan Kalyan has always been a dream for her. She described it as a proud moment and is thrilled to share the screen with the power star. Her enthusiasm has further heightened anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

Backed by DVV Entertainments and featuring music by Thaman, OG has generated immense buzz in Tollywood. With expectations soaring, audiences are keen to witness Pawan Kalyan’s powerful presence in this period action drama.