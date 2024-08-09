Producer Shyam Prasad Reddy Varalakshmi Passes Away

Varalakshmi, the wife of renowned producer Shyam Prasad Reddy and daughter of the late former Chief Minister Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy, passed away on the night of August 7, 2024, at the age of 62. She had been courageously battling cancer and receiving treatment under medical supervision. Despite her ongoing treatment, her condition worsened, leading to her passing.

The news of Varalakshmi’s death has deeply affected both the film and political communities. Many prominent figures from these spheres visited her body to offer their condolences and support to Shyam Prasad Reddy and his family. Varalakshmi’s last rites were conducted at Mahaprasthan in Jubilee Hills on August 8, 2024. The ceremony was attended by numerous celebrities and politicians, who consoled the family and paid their respects.

Shyam Prasad Reddy is a well-respected figure in the Telugu film industry. He began his career as a producer with the film Talambralu in 1987 under the MS Art Movies banner. In 1992, he founded Mallemala Entertainments, which has become a prominent production company in Tollywood. Under his banner, many significant films such as ‘Ammoru,’ ‘Anji,’ ‘Ahuti,’ ‘Ankusam,’ and ‘Arundhati’ were produced.

Although Shyam Prasad Reddy has shifted his focus from film production to television in recent years, Mallemala Entertainments remains influential. The production house is known for its hit TV shows, including Jabardast and Dhi. The popular show Suma Adda, hosted by Suma, is also produced by Mallemala Entertainments, continuing to captivate audiences.