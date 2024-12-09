‘Pushpa 2’ Collects This Much, Breaks Records: Details Inside

Live
Just In
Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, breaks records at the box office. Check out the massive collections and the film’s incredible performance in just four days
Allu Arjun and director Sukumar's movie Pushpa 2: The Rule* is doing amazing at the box office all around the world. In just four days, the movie made over Rs 800 crore! Experts think it will make more than Rs 1,000 crore by the end of its first week in theatres.
The Hindi version of ‘Pushpa 2’ is especially popular, with lots of people going to see it. Even though some critics didn't like it, many people are enjoying the movie. A trade expert, Ramesh Bala, shared on X that *Pushpa 2* made over Rs 800 crore in its first weekend, showing how big a hit it is!
On December 8, the film earned a massive Rs 141.5 crore nett in India. Of this, the Hindi version contributed Rs 85 crore nett, while the Telugu version earned Rs 44 crore nett. In Tamil Nadu, the movie made Rs 9.5 crore nett on Sunday, and the Malayalam and Kannada versions brought in Rs 1.9 crore and Rs 1.1 crore nett, respectively.
In total, Pushpa 2 has raked in Rs 529.45 crore nett in India over the first four days, with the Hindi version leading the charge, contributing Rs 285.7 crore nett. Below is the day-wise breakdown of the film's India collections (nett):
- Premier Shows: Rs 10.65 crore (premiere shows)
Day 1: Rs 164.25 crore-
Day 2: Rs 93.8 crore
Day 3: Rs 119.25 crore
Day 4: Rs 141.5 crore
Total: Rs 529.45 crore