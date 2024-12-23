Live
Pushpa 2 Leads to the Capture of Notorious Gangster Vishal Meshram in Nagpur
While watching Pushpa 2 in a Nagpur cinema, gangster Vishal Meshram, wanted for violent crimes, was arrested after months of police surveillance, leaving moviegoers shocked.
In Nagpur, a bad guy named Vishal Meshram was caught by the police while watching the movie Pushpa-2 at a theater.
The police had been keeping an eye on Vishal Meshram for many months because he had committed serious crimes. These crimes included hurting other people and even attacking police officers. Vishal had been avoiding the police for 10 months, trying to escape capture and hide from them. He was a criminal that the police were trying very hard to catch.
Vishal had done many bad things, with 27 cases against him. The police really wanted to catch him.
One day, Vishal went to a theater to watch Pushpa-2. The police were already watching the area and saw his car outside. They made sure he couldn’t drive away by letting the air out of his tires.
When Vishal went inside to watch the movie, the police caught him. The people in the theater were very surprised to see the police arrest him during the movie.
This arrest shows how careful the police were and how they used the right moment to catch a bad guy.