Pushpa 2 Screening Blunder: Fans Furious After Second Half is Shown First

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, starring Tollywood's Icon Star Allu Arjun and national crush Rashmika Mandanna, was released grandly on December 5.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by the renowned production company Mythri Movie Makers, the film has already made a massive impact at the box office, collecting approximately Rs. 621 crore (gross) within just three days of its release. With this, Pushpa 2 has created records as the first film to achieve such a feat in such a short time.

However, the audience in Kochi, Kerala, had an unusual experience while watching Pushpa . The film was screened on Friday at the Cinepolis Center Square Mall Theater in Kochi. In an odd turn of events, the second half of the movie was shown first.

The audience, attending the film for the first time, failed to recognise what was happening. When the movie concluded during the interval and the end credits began to roll, the viewers were left shocked.

This led to a confrontation with the theater management, and many viewers demanded a refund for their tickets. The incident has since gone viral on social media.

Regarding the cast and crew of Pushpa 2, Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil plays the villain in the film. Other notable actors include Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya, Sunil, Dhanunjay, Tarak Ponnappa, and others. The film unit has also recently announced that there will be a ‘Pushpa 3’.