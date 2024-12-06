  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Grosses Rs. 294 Crore on Day 1, Sets New Record

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Grosses Rs. 294 Crore on Day 1, Sets New Record
x
Highlights

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, has achieved ₹294 crore in gross worldwide collections on its opening day.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, has achieved ₹294 crore in gross worldwide collections on its opening day. This marks the highest single-day box office collection in Indian cinema, surpassing the ₹233 crore record set by RRR in 2022.

Performance Highlights

In the Nizam region, the film grossed ₹30 crore, breaking the ₹23 crore record previously held by RRR. The Hindi-dubbed version collected ₹72 crore in net collections on its first day, making it the biggest opening for a Hindi release, including dubbed films.

Impact on Indian Cinema

The film’s performance indicates the continuing trend of regional cinema achieving nationwide success. Its opening day numbers reflect a strong start and suggest significant interest from audiences across various markets.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick