Live
Just In
‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Grosses Rs. 294 Crore on Day 1, Sets New Record
Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, has achieved ₹294 crore in gross worldwide collections on its opening day. This marks the highest single-day box office collection in Indian cinema, surpassing the ₹233 crore record set by RRR in 2022.
Performance Highlights
In the Nizam region, the film grossed ₹30 crore, breaking the ₹23 crore record previously held by RRR. The Hindi-dubbed version collected ₹72 crore in net collections on its first day, making it the biggest opening for a Hindi release, including dubbed films.
Impact on Indian Cinema
The film’s performance indicates the continuing trend of regional cinema achieving nationwide success. Its opening day numbers reflect a strong start and suggest significant interest from audiences across various markets.