‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’trailer to drop on Nov 17

Tollywood’s highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is set to light up the screens worldwide on December 5, 2024. Directed by Sukumar, this blockbuster is already creating waves across the country, and fans are counting down the days for its release.

As the excitement reaches a fever pitch, the makers recently took to social media to announce that the much-awaited theatrical trailer will be launched on November 17, 2024, at precisely 6:03 PM. The announcement came with a striking poster that showcases Allu Arjun in a massy avatar, oozing style as he wields a gun with swagger. Adding to the buzz, the trailer launch event will take place in Patna, making it a grand celebration for fans.

Pushpa 2: The Rule promises to be a high-octane, pan-Indian film, featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, while FahadhFaasil returns as the formidable antagonist. The ensemble cast also includes Sunil, Ajay, Jagadeesh, Anasuya, and the rising star Sreeleela, each in pivotal roles that are expected to add depth to the film’s narrative.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film boasts a powerhouse soundtrack by Devi Sri Prasad with additional scores by Thaman, setting the stage for an electrifying cinematic experience.With the trailer just around the corner, fans can look forward to more exciting updates as the film gears up for its grand release.