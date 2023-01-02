PVT04: Panja Vaisshnav Tej Announces His New Movie And Unveils The Release Date Too

Tollywood's young actor Panja Vaisshnav Tej bagged a blockbuster hit with his first movie Uppena itself. The next two movies Konda Polam and Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga couldn't reach that level so, now he pinned all his hopes on the fourth one which is tentatively titled 'PVT 04'. On the occasion of the New Year, the makers shared the announcement poster and also unveiled the release date of this action thriller. So, we need to count this young actor for the summer race…

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "A journey of the fierce one, #PVT04 in theatres from this 29 April 2023! #PanjaVaisshnavTej in the all new massy pulsating action avatar like never before!"

It showcased Vaisshnav Tej from the backside of a fence which is set with fire. Dhamaka beauty who is now the latest sensation of Tollywood, is roped in as the lead actress of this action drama. In all the three movies he owned a lover boy image but now, all his fans will witness his action mode in the fourth one.

PVT04 movie is directed by debutant Srikanth Reddy and is produced by Naga Vamsi and Trivikram's wife Sowjanya under the Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.

Going with the plot, it seems a little unique as Vaisshnav will be seen as Ravanasura's follower Rudra Kaleshwarudu. He will be in a complete mass look and the concept teaser which was unveiled earlier showcased the same thing! Along with the announcement poster, the makers also unveiled the release date and thus it will hit the theatres on 29th April, 2023!