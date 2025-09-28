R Narayanamurthy unveils emotional song from Varun Sandesh’s ‘Constable’

Prominent actor, director, and producer R. Narayanamurthy praised the sacrifices of soldiers and police, stressing that they risk their lives daily to protect citizens. He made these remarks at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad, during the launch of an emotional song from the upcoming film Constable.

The film, starring Varun Sandesh and Madhulika Varanasi, is produced by Balagam Jagadeesh under Jagruthi Movie Makers and directed by Aryan Subhan S.K. Lyricist Ramarao penned the emotional track, while Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose lent his voice.

Narayanamurthy said, “Police play an indescribable role in society. An honest constable’s story is an inspiration, and this film captures that. Chandrabose’s rendition of the song is deeply moving. I believe this film will be a strong comeback for Varun Sandesh.”

Varun Sandesh expressed that his role is unlike any he has done before, promising audiences a mix of drama, emotion, and suspense. He described Constable as a film that reflects the collective effort of the team and as another milestone in his career.

Producer Balagam Jagadeesh confirmed that the film will release worldwide on October 10 in over 500 theatres, distributed in Nizam by Asian Film Distribution. Director Aryan Subhan added that the trailer’s strong response, with over five lakh views, has boosted confidence.

The event was attended by the film’s cast and crew, who expressed hope that Constable would inspire audiences and honor the spirit of honest policing.