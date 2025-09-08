Raashi Khanna rraps shoot for ‘Telusu Kada’

Star Boy Sidhu Jonnalagadda is all set to bring audiences a refreshing romantic drama, Telusu Kada. The film stars Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty as the leading ladies and marks the directorial debut of noted stylist Neeraja Kona. Backed by producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the project has already generated strong buzz.

Recently, Raashi Khanna completed her shooting part and shared her excitement about the journey. “There are stories that stay with you long after the cameras stop rolling. Telusu Kada is one such story. It has been a journey of amazing experiences, and I am truly grateful to the team who made it so special. I can’t wait for the audience to step into this world we’ve created—it will be a great ride,” the actress expressed.

The film also boasts a stellar technical crew. Thaman S has composed the music, with the first single Mallika Gandha already becoming a chartbuster. The visual appeal is in safe hands with cinematographer Gnana Shekhar, while National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli ensures sharp storytelling. Avinash Kolla handles production design, and Sheetal Sharma curates the stylish costumes.

With its engaging narrative, soulful music, and festive timing, Telusu Kada is gearing up for a grand release on October 17th, offering audiences a special treat this Diwali.