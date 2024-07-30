Raayan: Mahesh Babu Praises Dhanush’s Performance and Direction in New Blockbuster

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has recently expressed his admiration for Tamil star Dhanush’s latest film, ‘Raayan,’ calling it a must-watch for cinema enthusiasts. In a tweet posted late on Monday night (July 29), Mahesh Babu praised Dhanush’s dual role as both the lead actor and director of the film, which hit theatres on July 26.

Mahesh Babu's endorsement comes as a boost to ‘Raayan,’ which received a mix of reviews upon its release. While some critics felt Dhanush excelled as an actor but fell short as a director, Mahesh Babu’s review has reignited interest in the film. In his tweet, Mahesh Babu highlighted Dhanush’s stellar performance and directorial skills, stating:





The tweet didn’t go unnoticed by the film’s cast. Sandeep Kishan, who also starred in Rayan, responded with gratitude, saying, “Thank you sir.. Very well said. I am very happy that you like the movie.”





‘Raayan’ is a revenge drama that follows a well-trodden formula of sibling sentimentality, a theme that has proven successful in Indian cinema with stars like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Balakrishna. Dhanush has infused the film with a raw and rustic feel, distinguishing it from typical fare with his unique treatment of the routine plot. Despite some moments of predictability, the film keeps audiences engaged with intense action sequences and dramatic elevations.

The film made a strong debut at the box office, raking in Rs. 12.5 crores on its opening day. This includes Rs. 11 crores from Tamil markets and Rs. 1.5 crores from Telugu regions. Dhanush’s ability to captivate audiences across both Tamil and Telugu languages demonstrates his growing influence and versatility in Indian cinema.