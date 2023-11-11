Radhika Kumaraswamy’s Birthday Special: Character Poster Of Ajagratha, Teaser Of Bhairadevi Unveiled

Popular Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy, wife of former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, who is fondly called as Kutti Radhika is presently doing a couple of movies. On the occasion of her birthday, updates have come from her two movies- Ajagratha and Bhairadevi.

Shashidhar is directing, while Ravi Raj of Sri Durga Parameshwari production is bankrolling the high-budget Pan India film Ajagratha to be mounted in a grand manner. The Shadows Behind The Karma is the tagline of this action thriller that will have a popular Bollywood star in one of the lead roles and his name will be revealed soon.

Radhika's Character poster from Ajagratha was unveiled on her birthday in 7 different languages, including Hindi. The actress draped in a saree looks gorgeous in the poster. There are diyas behind her. It's a perfect poster for her birthday and also for Diwali.

Shreyas Talpade, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Adithya Menon, Devraj, Vinaya Prasad, Shravan, and many more South Indian stars will play important roles in the movie.

Coming to the teaser of Bhairadevi, the video introduces Radhika Kumaraswamy as a Lady Aghora who is there to protect people in trouble. Ramesh Aravind who is playing a cop is also seen in the teaser. Radhika is producing the movie under her home banner. Written and directed by Shrijai, Raviraj and Yadav are the executive producers of the movie. Rangayana Raghu, Ravishankar (Bommali), Skanda Ashok, Anu Mukherjee, Malavika Avinash, and Suchendra Prasad are the prominent cast.

JS Wali handles the cinematography of the movie, while the music is provided by KK Senthil Prasath. C Ravichandran is the editor, while stunts are by K Raviverma. The movie is being shot lavishly in some exotic locations in Varanasi, Kashi, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru.