Raghav Juyalto join Nani for ‘The Paradise’; set to undergo massive transformation

Actor and dancer Raghav Juyalis all set to make a striking entry into Telugu cinema with his upcoming film The Paradise, headlined by Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela of Dasara fame. The actor recently took to Instagram to announce a major look transformation for his role in the film, hinting at an intense and powerful character. In the video, Raghav said he is undergoing a complete change in appearance for the film and will reveal the final look soon, keeping fans curious and excited.

The actor shared that he recently attended the film’s script reading session and had a “blast” working with the team. Raghav expressed his admiration for Nani and the director, calling it a dream collaboration. According to industry buzz, Raghav may be playing the antagonist in the film—his first negative role in South cinema—which has sparked even more interest around his character transformation.

The Paradise is touted to be Nani’s most ambitious project yet, mounted on a massive scale with a pan-India release planned in eight languages—Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Spanish, and English. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 26, 2026.

This project marks a big career leap for Raghav Juyal, who has already proved his versatility in Bollywood films like Kill and Bahut Hua Sammaan. His entry into Telugu cinema is expected to add fresh flavor to the movie, especially if he steps into a villainous role.