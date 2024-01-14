Raj Tharun’s next gets a crazy title

Director Maruthi, known for delivering blockbuster films both as a director and producer, has announced a new production venture. The upcoming movie stars Raj Tharun in the lead role and is titled "BhaleUnnade!" NV Kiran Kumar will produce the film as Production No 1 of Ravikiran Arts, with Maruthi Team Product presenting it.

The first look poster of the movie was revealed, showcasing Raj Tarun as Radha, a professional saree draper, accompanied by his kit. In the poster, Raj Tarun gives a charming smile as he walks, with a background featuring flowers, draping accessories, and makeup items. The first-look poster leaves a positive and impressive impact.

The movie is helmed by J Sivasai Vardhan, making his debut as a director. Known for delivering successful web shows like "Geetha Subramanyam," "Pelli Gola 2," and "U&I Hello World," Vardhan takes on the directorial reins for this project. Manisha Kandkur is cast as the leading lady, and the legendary director Singeetham Srinivas will be seen in a pivotal role. Other cast members include Abhirami (known for "CheppaveChirugarli" and "Pothu Raju"), AmmuAbhirami (of "Narappa" fame), and Leela Samson. Shekar Chandra is the music director for the film.