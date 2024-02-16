Live
- ‘Pushpa 3’ on cards: Allu Arjun reveals interesting news
- Mental health experts stress the vital role of counselling in Indian schools
- Star hero rejects a role in Ram Charan- Buchibabu film
- 'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona' Movie Leaked: Full HD Movie Leaked On Movierulz, Telegram
- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Teases GPT-5: A Glimpse into the Future of AI
- Bengal ration case: ED probes Bangladesh links of arrested bizman
- Bandi Sanjay says 8 MLAs and 5 MPs from BRS are in touch with BJP
- Hrithik Roshan set to kick off ‘War 2’ with intense action sequences
- Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi Joins Adivi Sesh in Spy Thriller Franchise "Goodachari 2"
- Rajamouli finds a crazy title for Mahesh Babu!
Just In
Rajamouli finds a crazy title for Mahesh Babu!
The much-anticipated collaboration between acclaimed director SS Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu is making waves even before its official launch.
The much-anticipated collaboration between acclaimed director SS Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu is making waves even before its official launch. While the pre-production of the film is in full swing, the latest buzz in the industry suggests that the makers are contemplating the title "Maharaja" for this high-octane adventure thriller.
Although the title has not been officially confirmed, it has gained significant traction on social media platforms, creating a buzz among fans of both Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. Given the genre of the film, an adventure thriller, "Maharaja" appears to be a fitting choice that aligns with the grand and cinematic style expected from Rajamouli's projects.
As the pre-production progresses, the excitement surrounding this collaboration continues to build. Mahesh Babu, known for his versatile performances, is said to be undergoing a transformation for his role in the film. With renowned music composer MM Keeravani on board to create the musical backdrop, the film is expected to be a visual and auditory treat for audiences.
The official launch of the film is scheduled for March, and the team plans to shoot across various international locations, adding a global flavor to this much-anticipated project. While fans eagerly await more updates, the tentative title "Maharaja" has already stirred discussions, reflecting the level of anticipation for this power-packed collaboration between Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.