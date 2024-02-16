Rajamouli finds a crazy title for Mahesh Babu!

The much-anticipated collaboration between acclaimed director SS Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu is making waves even before its official launch. While the pre-production of the film is in full swing, the latest buzz in the industry suggests that the makers are contemplating the title "Maharaja" for this high-octane adventure thriller.



Although the title has not been officially confirmed, it has gained significant traction on social media platforms, creating a buzz among fans of both Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. Given the genre of the film, an adventure thriller, "Maharaja" appears to be a fitting choice that aligns with the grand and cinematic style expected from Rajamouli's projects.

As the pre-production progresses, the excitement surrounding this collaboration continues to build. Mahesh Babu, known for his versatile performances, is said to be undergoing a transformation for his role in the film. With renowned music composer MM Keeravani on board to create the musical backdrop, the film is expected to be a visual and auditory treat for audiences.

The official launch of the film is scheduled for March, and the team plans to shoot across various international locations, adding a global flavor to this much-anticipated project. While fans eagerly await more updates, the tentative title "Maharaja" has already stirred discussions, reflecting the level of anticipation for this power-packed collaboration between Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.