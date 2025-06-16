Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Rajamouli’s WhatsApp Question to Sekhar Kammula Goes Viral!
At the pre-release event of Kubera, Rajamouli praised director Sekhar Kammula for his strong values and integrity in filmmaking. The film, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna, releases on June 20.
Star director SS Rajamouli attended the grand pre-release event of Kubera in Hyderabad. The film, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna, is directed by Sekhar Kammula and will hit theaters on June 20.
At the event, Rajamouli praised Sekhar Kammula, calling him a man of strong values. He said that while he (Rajamouli) may separate his personal beliefs from his films, Sekhar makes movies based on the ideologies he believes in. Rajamouli added that Sekhar is soft-spoken but never compromises on his values, which is why people respect him deeply.
Rajamouli also shared a fun moment. He asked Sekhar if he uses WhatsApp, and Sekhar simply said, “No.”
During the same event, the trailer of Kubera was also launched. The film is produced by Sunil Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao.