Rajamouli’s WhatsApp Question to Sekhar Kammula Goes Viral!

Star director SS Rajamouli attended the grand pre-release event of Kubera in Hyderabad. The film, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna, is directed by Sekhar Kammula and will hit theaters on June 20.

At the event, Rajamouli praised Sekhar Kammula, calling him a man of strong values. He said that while he (Rajamouli) may separate his personal beliefs from his films, Sekhar makes movies based on the ideologies he believes in. Rajamouli added that Sekhar is soft-spoken but never compromises on his values, which is why people respect him deeply.

Rajamouli also shared a fun moment. He asked Sekhar if he uses WhatsApp, and Sekhar simply said, “No.”

During the same event, the trailer of Kubera was also launched. The film is produced by Sunil Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao.