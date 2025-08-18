Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna’s ‘Coolie’ Sets Its OTT Premiere Date – Streaming Details Inside

Superstar Rajinikanth has celebrated his 50th year in the cinema last year and his film Coolie was released at Coolie streaming date. Likely, Coolie had a record box-office performance on its debut weekend. Audiences have already started streaming Rajinikanth’s film in theatres in huge numbers, but the Rajinikanth Coolie OTT has now garnered the attention of fans.

Coolie OTT release

Not long after the film’s launch, the makers of Coolie released a statement on the details of the Coolie OTT release, revealing the platforms where viewers can stream the film. it revealed that the Coolie OTT platform as the film's officially authorized digital partners.

Coolie online streaming platform will be Amazon Prime Video after its run in theatres.

According to an article in The Economic Times, Prime Video has acquired Coolie's digital rights worth around Rs120 million. Insiders note that the deal is one of the largest digital rights deals in the history of Tamil cinema.

According to various accounts, Coolie is said to make its OTT debut about eight weeks following Nagarjuna Coolie release.

The film was released in theatres on August 14 as part of the Independence Day week celebrations.

About Coolie: Cast, team and plot

Coolie is an Indian film written by Lokesh Kanagaraj and features Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film is produced by Sun Pictures. In the film, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram have also been cast in important roles. Aamir Khan as well as Pooja Hegde also are part of the movie as they are in roles that are special to them.

Coolie box office

Rajinikanth new movie release the opening weekend of the box office of India and has earned a total in the region of Rs194.25 gross.

The film opened to one of the biggest first-day box-office openings in recent years. The film was initially was released initially in Tamil language, but it also had Dubbed versions available of the film in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

The film is competing with Hrithik Roshan's as well as Jr. NTR's War 2 at the ticket booth.