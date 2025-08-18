Live
- Tirumala hills swamped with devotees over long weekend
- ECI's ultimatum to LoP Rahul Gandhi sparks political firestorm; Cong says 'will not apologise'
- Google to Use Gemini Chats for AI Training: How to Opt Out Before September 2
- Supreme Court Hears Plea from Delhi CM and Former CM in Defamation Case
- Working Towards Corporate Sustainability: EESL and Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Sign MoU to Drive Industrial Energy Efficiency
- Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Crosses ₹194 Crore in India
- Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna’s ‘Coolie’ Sets Its OTT Premiere Date – Streaming Details Inside
- Tungabhadra Dam releases 90,000 cusecs of water; Collector alerts officials
- Today’s Wordle Solution and Hints – August 18
- India Uncovers Major Gold Reserves in Odisha
Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna’s ‘Coolie’ Sets Its OTT Premiere Date – Streaming Details Inside
The film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna has already had a theatrical release on August 14, but will soon be available for streaming on OTT platforms.
Superstar Rajinikanth has celebrated his 50th year in the cinema last year and his film Coolie was released at Coolie streaming date. Likely, Coolie had a record box-office performance on its debut weekend. Audiences have already started streaming Rajinikanth’s film in theatres in huge numbers, but the Rajinikanth Coolie OTT has now garnered the attention of fans.
Coolie OTT release
Not long after the film’s launch, the makers of Coolie released a statement on the details of the Coolie OTT release, revealing the platforms where viewers can stream the film. it revealed that the Coolie OTT platform as the film's officially authorized digital partners.
Coolie online streaming platform will be Amazon Prime Video after its run in theatres.
According to an article in The Economic Times, Prime Video has acquired Coolie's digital rights worth around Rs120 million. Insiders note that the deal is one of the largest digital rights deals in the history of Tamil cinema.
According to various accounts, Coolie is said to make its OTT debut about eight weeks following Nagarjuna Coolie release.
The film was released in theatres on August 14 as part of the Independence Day week celebrations.
About Coolie: Cast, team and plot
Coolie is an Indian film written by Lokesh Kanagaraj and features Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film is produced by Sun Pictures. In the film, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram have also been cast in important roles. Aamir Khan as well as Pooja Hegde also are part of the movie as they are in roles that are special to them.
Coolie box office
Rajinikanth new movie release the opening weekend of the box office of India and has earned a total in the region of Rs194.25 gross.
The film opened to one of the biggest first-day box-office openings in recent years. The film was initially was released initially in Tamil language, but it also had Dubbed versions available of the film in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.
The film is competing with Hrithik Roshan's as well as Jr. NTR's War 2 at the ticket booth.